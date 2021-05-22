Home>>
Pic story: feeder of giant pandas in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:52, May 22, 2021
Ma Tao observes giant panda Meng Er at the giant panda pavilion of Beijing Zoo in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2021. Ma Tao, 51 years old, breeder of the giant panda pavilion of Beijing Zoo, has been a feeder of giant pandas for 32 years. Every day, before working, Ma observes the condition of giant pandas and adjusts food recipe for them. Over the past years, Ma has fed about 20 giant pandas, with whom he also developed deep emotions. Nowadays he can quickly judge the health condition of the animal with methods he explored and concluded. He also teaches young colleagues to have patience and be earnest during work. Feeding giant pandas, the treasure animal of the country, makes him feel proud. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Photos
