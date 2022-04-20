Home>>
Sperm whale stranded in Zhejiang released back to sea
(People's Daily App) 14:01, April 20, 2022
Fishermen found a stranded sperm whale in the waters in Xiangshan county, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Tuesday Morning.
Rescuers came to the scene, kept splashing water onto the whale to keep its skin moist, and waited for the rising tide to tug it back to deep waters.
At dawn on Wednesday, rescuers successfully released the whale back to the sea.
