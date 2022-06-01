Home>>
China's AG600 firefighting seaplane makes maiden flight
(Ecns.cn) 11:12, June 01, 2022
Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows a full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. This new-configuration AG600 amphibious aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Haibin)
The successful maiden flight of the full-state new-configuration model marked a new phase for the AG600 project and a major breakthrough in developing the firefighting functional model of the large amphibious aircraft.
