China's AG600 firefighting seaplane makes maiden flight

Ecns.cn) 11:12, June 01, 2022

Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows a full-state new-configuration model of China's AG600 large amphibious aircraft in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. This new-configuration AG600 amphibious aircraft conducted a successful maiden flight on Tuesday. (Photo: China News Service/Dai Haibin)

The successful maiden flight of the full-state new-configuration model marked a new phase for the AG600 project and a major breakthrough in developing the firefighting functional model of the large amphibious aircraft.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)