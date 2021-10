2021 Nanchang Flight Convention held in E China

Xinhua) 15:13, October 30, 2021

An aerobatic team performs during the 2021 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 29, 2021. The 2021 Nanchang Flight Convention is held here from Oct. 29 to 31. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

