Canadian teacher: E China's Nanchang is the most romantic city in the world

People's Daily Online) 14:07, September 14, 2021

Jordon Stanley, a Canadian teacher who has lived in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi province for eight years, regards Nanchang as the most romantic city in the world, since it is more than just a place where his career has flourished – the city has also played witness to the romantic stories of Stanley and his wife.

Photo shows Jordon Stanley standing in a conference hall. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the People's Government of Jiangxi Province)

“For me, Nanchang is the most romantic city in the world,” said Stanley, who took up the post of foreign teacher at Nanchang No. 2 High School in 2013, adding that “everything I love meets here.”

Thanks to his eight years of contributions, Stanley has now been promoted to the role of Canadian principal of an international program at the school.

From Stanley’s perspective, since Chinese students have a strong thirst for knowledge and teachers are well respected in China, he has been able to enjoy a comfortable teaching life in the country. Furthermore, he is also impressed by the friendliness of his Chinese colleagues.

“Every year we send more than 100 students to universities all over the world. It makes me feel that I too have been to these different places. It is like teaching a man how to fish,” Stanley said, talking about his teaching career in China.

The romanticism of Nanchang can also be attributed to the fact that Stanley met his wife in this beautiful city.

“She is my colleague at the No. 2 High School. She is from the Philippines,” the Canadian principal explained, who was also the recipient of the Tengwang Friendship Award, the highest honor for foreign experts in Nanchang city, in 2018.

“I enjoy the peaceful life here in Nanchang,” Stanley said, adding that "my family thought it was amazing that Nanchang was recognizing foreigners and helping make people like me feel included and at home."

