Egrets seen at Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, E China

(Xinhua)    14:21, March 12, 2021

Egrets are seen at the Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2021. As the temperatures rises, hundreds of returning egrets have settled down at the park to spend their breeding season. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)


