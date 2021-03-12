Egrets seen at Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, E China

Egrets are seen at the Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 10, 2021. As the temperatures rises, hundreds of returning egrets have settled down at the park to spend their breeding season. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Not one word of truth in Western media’s anti-China reports…
NPC and CPPCC annual sessions kick off. What to watch?
China to join construction of world's largest telescope
Highlights of government work report
Sky's the limit: American female pilot chases dreams in Chi…