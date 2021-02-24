Molten iron fireworks show performed in Nanchang

A molten iron fireworks show is performed at Nanchang Maya paradise in Jiangxi, Feb. 23, 2021, to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month. One of China's intangible cultural heritages, the show has attracted lots of tourists. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

