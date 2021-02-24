Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Molten iron fireworks show performed in Nanchang

(Ecns.cn)    13:00, February 24, 2021

A molten iron fireworks show is performed at Nanchang Maya paradise in Jiangxi, Feb. 23, 2021, to greet the upcoming Lantern Festival which falls on the 15th day of the first lunar month. One of China's intangible cultural heritages, the show has attracted lots of tourists. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

