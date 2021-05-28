Home>>
12th China Satellite Navigation Expo held in Nanchang
(Xinhua) 11:03, May 28, 2021
An exhibitor shows a drone for forest fire alert and monitoring during the 12th China Satellite Navigation Expo (CSNE) in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
