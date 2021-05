Egrets seen at Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi

Xinhua) 16:17, May 19, 2021

An egret is seen with nestlings at Xiangshan Forest Park in Xinjian District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

