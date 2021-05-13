BDS-3 system facilitates public transportation in east China's Nanchang

Xinhua) 16:13, May 13, 2021

NANCHANG, May 13 (Xinhua) -- High-resolution terminal devices of China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) have been installed in public buses in the city of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said Thursday.

Installation of the sub-meter level positioning equipment, which took less than 10 minutes on each bus, is expected to offer real-time information with high accuracy.

In remote areas outside the coverage of conventional telecommunications network, the device can activate the emergency communication function realized through the BDS-3 system and accurately upload location information of the buses.

"The BDS-3 system will help bus companies better allocate transport capacity," said Xiong Lei, an official with Nanchang's public transport company.

According to the official, the city aims to install 1,000 such devices in buses by the end of May.

