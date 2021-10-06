We Are China

Scenery of Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang

Xinhua) 09:46, October 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)