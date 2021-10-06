Home>>
Scenery of Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang
(Xinhua) 09:46, October 06, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2021 shows the Tengwang Pavilion scenic spot in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canadian teacher: E China's Nanchang is the most romantic city in the world
- 12th China Satellite Navigation Expo held in Nanchang
- Egrets seen at Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi
- BDS-3 system facilitates public transportation in east China's Nanchang
- Egrets seen at Xiangshan Forest Park in Nanchang, E China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.