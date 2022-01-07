Two new A350s of China Southern Airlines land in Shenzhen

Ecns.cn) 15:11, January 07, 2022

An Airbus A350-900 arrives at the Baoan International Airport in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Wen)

Shenzhen welcomes the largest wide-body aircraft after Airbus delivered two new Airbus A350-900 aircraft to China Southern Airlines in Shenzhen on Thursday. The new aircraft will mainly fly on domestic routes between Beijing Daxing International Airport, Shanghai and Chengdu.

The Airbus A350 is the most advanced and luxurious aircraft in the world by far. It will provide more seats and better flight experience for passengers.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)