World-class road-rail cable-stayed bridge finishes final stage for closure in SW China’s Sichuan

A road-rail bridge over the Yangtze River in Yibin city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, finished the final stage for its closure on May 31, according to the China State Railway Group.

Photo shows the Yibin Lingang Yangtze River Bridge in Yibin city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/China Railway Chengdu Group)

Stretching about 1,742 meters in length, the Yibin Lingang Yangtze River Bridge is the world’s first bridge with a flat layout embedding both highway lanes and railway tracks.

With a width of about 64 meters and a main span of 522 meters, it is the widest road-rail cable-stayed bridge with the longest span of its type in the world.

The bridge features four railway tracks designed for speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour and six express lanes for vehicles.

The bridge will effectively ease traffic pressure between the northern and southern banks of the Yangtze River. It is also a part of both a high-speed railway connecting the provincial capital Chengdu and Kunming, capital city of southwest China’s Yunnan Province, as well as another high-speed railway connecting southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality and Kunming.

