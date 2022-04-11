Hongqimen bridge under construction in Guangdong
Aerial photo taken on April 10, 2022 shows the first steel box girder being set up on the main bridge at the construction site of Hongqimen bridge in south China's Guangdong Province. Hongqimen bridge is part of a highway linking Nansha District of Guangzhou City and Zhongshan City in Guangdong. Upon completion in 2024, the 32-km highway will be an important piece of infrastructure in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
The first steel box girder is set up on the main bridge at the construction site of Hongqimen bridge in south China's Guangdong Province, April 10, 2022. Hongqimen bridge is part of a highway linking Nansha District of Guangzhou City and Zhongshan City in Guangdong. Upon completion in 2024, the 32-km highway will be an important piece of infrastructure in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
Photos
