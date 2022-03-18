New pumped-storage hydropower station in east China begins construction

Xinhua) 09:10, March 18, 2022

HANGZHOU, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Construction of a new pumped-storage hydropower station project started in east China's Zhejiang Province Thursday, said the State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

The hydropower station in Taishun County, Wenzhou City has an installed capacity of 1.2 million kilowatts. It is expected to be put into use by 2028, with an investment of 7.13 billion yuan (about 1.12 billion U.S. dollars).

So far, there are four pumped-storage hydropower stations operational in Zhejiang with a total installed capacity of 4.58 million kilowatts. Six such stations are still under construction.

