Technology-powered hiking jacket industry brings wealth to county in Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 10:26, March 07, 2022

With the support of the local government, the hiking jacket industry in Sanmen county, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, has embraced technology these years, becoming the pillar industry of the county and bringing wealth to local people.

Photo shows hiking jackets on display in a center for hiking jackets in Sanmen county, Taizhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Sanmen county)

As the largest manufacturing base for hiking jackets in China, the county is now home to over 300 enterprises engaged in the production of this outdoor gear, with over 20,000 people engaged in the labor-intensive industry. Over 20 million hiking jackets are produced annually, equivalent to 60 percent of the total output of the county, generating an annual output value of more than 5 billion yuan (about $791.5 million).

To boost the upgrading of the industry, the government of Zhejiang has encouraged universities and colleges to grant free usage rights for some of their patent licenses to eligible companies in the industry. A company called Lantu, for instance, is now free to use the color extraction patent of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University for one year, and has applied this technology to producing the official uniforms for volunteers of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Photo shows hiking jackets on display in a center for hiking jackets in Sanmen county. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Sanmen county)

The company saw an increase in its production of 500,000 hiking jackets in 2021, up by 50 percent year-on-year. “The company has built another two plant buildings, and introduced some automated machines, such as button making machines, as it shifts to a company driven by technology,” said Jin Lijun, general manager of the company.

The ongoing upgrades have also brought more wealth to the workers. “My monthly income has increased from about 2,000 yuan to about 6,000 yuan,” said Xi Qiaoping, a worker from a company called Aoyou. Besides, a veteran worker from another company Senbo could earn over 10,000 yuan per month, according to an executive of the company.

Workers produce hiking jackets inside a factory. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Sanmen county)

Some designers engage themselves in the design of hiking jackets. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Sanmen county)

