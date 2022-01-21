Home>>
Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang
(Xinhua) 15:54, January 21, 2022
HANGZHOU, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Wang Hao was elected governor of east China's Zhejiang Province by the provincial legislature on Friday.
The 13th Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its sixth session.
