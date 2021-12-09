Kids' football week held in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 15:25, December 09, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2021 shows kids participating in football skills competition. December 9 is World Football Day. In celebration of the event, Central Kindergarten in Changxing County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang province held a week-long football festival, including activities such as dribbling the ball, shooting, running, and passing. Participating children enjoyed the day while learning new football skills. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

