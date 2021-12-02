Villagers in east China's Zhejiang make sweet potato chips as winter delicacies
Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows sweet potato chips in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A villager spread mixed pulp of sweet potatoes, glutinous rice and sesame on the drying cloth in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A villager steams sweet potatoes to make traditional sweet potato chips at home in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Aerial photo shows villagers air drying mixed sweet potatoes pulp in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A villager cuts sweet potato chips in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Neolithic ruins in Zhejiang eyes World Cultural Heritage
- Golden Ginkgo trees illuminate C China's Yuquan Temple
- Elderly care service of "one-push-to-assistance" provided in Huzhou City, E China
- Hangzhou City in Zhejiang promotes handmade dried noodles to develop agricultural, rural tourism industries
- China's Zhejiang launches system to help SMEs optimize digital transformation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.