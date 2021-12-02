Villagers in east China's Zhejiang make sweet potato chips as winter delicacies

Xinhua) 09:11, December 02, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 1, 2021 shows sweet potato chips in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager spread mixed pulp of sweet potatoes, glutinous rice and sesame on the drying cloth in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager steams sweet potatoes to make traditional sweet potato chips at home in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo shows villagers air drying mixed sweet potatoes pulp in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A villager cuts sweet potato chips in Quanfan Village of Zhaojia Township in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 1, 2021. Sweet potato planting area in Quanfan Village has reached more than 1,000 mu (about 67 hectares). Every winter, local villagers will make sweet potato delicacies in different ways, among which traditional sweet potato chip is a popular one. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)