Neolithic ruins in Zhejiang eyes World Cultural Heritage

Ecns.cn) 15:03, November 22, 2021

A visitor takes photos of colored pottery relics of Shangshan culture (around 11,000-8,500 years ago) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

The Shangshan Neolithic Ruins is located in Pujiang county, east China's Zhejiang Province. The ruins see the world's earliest rice planting and colored pottery.

The site will be built into a national archaeological park and will eye the membership of World Cultural Heritage.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)