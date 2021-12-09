China's Zhejiang reports 25 local COVID-19 infections amid latest outbreak
A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
HANGZHOU, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- From Sunday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, east China's Zhejiang Province logged 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 asymptomatic cases in three cities amid the latest resurgence.
All local cases were registered in Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou. Another 16 positive nucleic acid testing results collected in the province are awaiting further diagnosis before being registered as COVID-19 cases, local authorities said during a press conference on Wednesday.
More than 1.33 million residents in the three cities have been sampled for nucleic acid testing to date, among which about 720,000 have received results.
The province now has five areas classified as medium-risk for COVID-19.
