Chinese mainland reports 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:39, December 08, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 34 were reported in Inner Mongolia, eight in Zhejiang, one in Heilongjiang, and one in Shanghai, the commission said.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

