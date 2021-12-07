China's pandemic measures prove to be highly effective: reporter

Xinhua) 10:43, December 07, 2021

MOSCOW, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese public's strict compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and willingness to get vaccinated demonstrate the effectiveness of the government's policy on COVID-19, according to Russian reporter Alexander Degtyarev.

The fact that the public was not opposed to vaccination was directly linked to the government's effective communication strategies, the reporter, who previously worked and lived in China for many years, said in a recent article for Sputnik news.

According to Degtyarev, the public was already familiar with measures taken during the 2003 SARS outbreak. During the current pandemic, the government was able to clearly and efficiently explain the importance of measures to fight the pandemic and tackle COVID-19 misinformation.

Chinese residents can now travel within the country with masks and QR codes, and those measures hardly affect daily life, Degtyarev said, adding that Chinese citizens understand the significance of the restrictions.

