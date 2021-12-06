Chinese mainland reports 38 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:20, December 06, 2021

Staff members work at a residential area in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 4, 2021. The border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 17 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, local authorities said. In the latest outbreak, the city has reported 314 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases of which nine are serious. Expert medical teams have prepared treatment programs for these nine patients. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Inner Mongolia, seven in Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan and one in Hebei.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

