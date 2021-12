China's Harbin adds more risk areas as COVID-19 cases rise

Xinhua) 10:07, December 06, 2021

HARBIN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has designated five more neighborhoods as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 starting Sunday noon.

The city's anti-epidemic headquarters on Saturday evening added three medium-risk areas starting Sunday. Harbin currently has more than 20 medium-risk areas across the city.

The provincial health committee reported 10 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, all in Harbin. The province has a total of 29 local cases and one asymptomatic carrier, according to the committee.

The city's education bureau on Sunday announced that primary and secondary schools, including secondary vocational schools, and off-campus training institutions in the districts that involve risk areas will continue to carry out online lessons until further notice.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)