Chinese mainland reports 42 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:28, December 05, 2021

A staff member works in a "Falcon" air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 30 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 10 in Heilongjiang, and two in Yunnan.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

