Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 42 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:28, December 05, 2021
A staff member works in a "Falcon" air-inflated laboratory for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Of the new local cases, 30 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 10 in Heilongjiang, and two in Yunnan.
Also reported were 17 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 10 million Beijing residents get COVID-19 booster shots
- Trump's America First-centered pandemic response delays global containment of COVID-19: Politico
- Harbin launches all-inclusive nucleic acid testing since COVID-19 cases reported
- U.S. top doctor warns over Omicron, potential fifth wave of COVID-19
- China sticks to its strategy in COVID-19 response: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.