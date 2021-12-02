Harbin launches all-inclusive nucleic acid testing since COVID-19 cases reported
Medical workers register information of residents for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Residents line up to register information for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid testing at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A medical worker works at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 2, 2021. Harbin launched the first round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Thursday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
