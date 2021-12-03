Over 10 million Beijing residents get COVID-19 booster shots

Xinhua, December 03, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- As of 10 a.m. Friday, more than 10 million people in the Chinese capital had received their COVID-19 booster doses, said local health authorities.

During the same period, a total of approximately 52.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Beijing. About 3 million vaccine recipients in the city are aged 60 or above, among which about 160,000 aged 80 or above.

Currently, more than 22 million people in Beijing have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

