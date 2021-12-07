Harbin launches 3rd round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A resident registers for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Residents line up for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
