Harbin launches 3rd round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 08:53, December 07, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a sampling site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 6, 2021. Harbin launched the third round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday since new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

