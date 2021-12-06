Home>>
China's Harbin launches 3rd round of mass nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 16:00, December 06, 2021
HARBIN, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, conducted the third nucleic acid testing in its six main urban areas Monday, after two positive cases screened in the second nucleic acid testing.
The city reported seven locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of local cases in the city to 32 since the latest round of epidemic broke out.
The city's anti-epidemic headquarters added five medium-risk areas on Monday. Harbin currently has 27 medium-risk areas across the city.
By Sunday, the province reported 34 locally confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case, according to the provincial health committee.
