Volunteers join fight against COVID-19 in N China's Manzhouli

Xinhua) 09:08, December 07, 2021

A volunteer registers personal information for a resident before nucleic acid testing in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2021. Manzhouli reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. So far, the city has reported 332 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing. (Xinhua/Wei Jingyu)

A volunteer sends daily necessities to residents in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2021. Manzhouli reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. So far, the city has reported 332 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A volunteer sends daily necessities to residents in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2021. Manzhouli reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. So far, the city has reported 332 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A volunteer sends daily necessities to residents in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 5, 2021. Manzhouli reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. So far, the city has reported 332 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A volunteer helps a resident to show her health code on a mobile phone in the border city of Manzhouli in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 6, 2021. Manzhouli reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, local authorities said. So far, the city has reported 332 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest outbreak. All cases are receiving treatment at a designated local hospital, according to a press briefing. (Xinhua/Wei Jingyu)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)