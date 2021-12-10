China's Zhejiang reports 59 local COVID-19 infections amid latest outbreak
A resident gets a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a community medical service center in east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)
HANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- From Sunday to 3 p.m. Thursday, east China's Zhejiang Province logged 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 asymptomatic cases in three cities amid the latest resurgence.
All the local cases were reported in Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou, local authorities told a press conference on Thursday.
More than 2 million people have been sampled in the three cities for mass nucleic acid testing, among which about 1.52 million have received test results.
Some cities in the province have imposed restrictions on public activities as part of anti-epidemic measures.
Public places, such as libraries, museums, internet cafes, and chess and card rooms, have been asked to limit visitors at 75 percent of their total capacity and register visitor information according to the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.
