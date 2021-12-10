Chinese Super League games closed to public until further notice

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The remainder of the Chinese Super League games this season will be played behind closed doors until further notice, it was announced on Thursday.

"Considering the prevention and containing of COVID-19, and in order to ensure the public health and the smooth operation of the CSL 2021 season, it has been decided that the second phase of the CSL 2021 season will temporarily not be open to the public," the CSL administration wrote in a statement.

The public will be notified if spectators can be allowed into the stadiums to watch the CSL games at a later stage, it added.

The Chinese top-flight league will resume action on Sunday after a four-month hiatus, which was created to free up Chinese national team players to play in the World Cup qualifiers.

