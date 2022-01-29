China's Zhejiang reports 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 16:23, January 29, 2022

HANGZHOU, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province reported 22 confirmed local COVID-19 cases from Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, all in the provincial capital Hangzhou, authorities told a press briefing on Saturday.

Since the lastest resurgence of COVID-19, the province has registered a total of 44 confirmed local cases, all in Hangzhou.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)