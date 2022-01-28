Chinese mainland reports 39 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 39 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the new local infections, 16 were reported in Zhejiang, nine in Heilongjiang, eight in Beijing, four in Tianjin, and one each in Guizhou and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw reports of 25 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

A total of 54 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, 42 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 105,875.

There were 2,268 patients still under treatment on Thursday, of whom nine were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.

