Chinese mainland reports fewer daily local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:38, January 21, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland recorded 23 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Thursday, lower than 43 a day earlier, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.

The drop was mainly driven by fewer infections in Henan Province, which reported three local cases for Thursday, compared with 24 the prior day, figures released by the commission showed.

The number of local symptomatic cases reported in Tianjin decreased from 14 for Wednesday to eight for Thursday.

Thursday also saw five local infections in Beijing, four in Guangdong, and three in Shaanxi. Two local asymptomatic carriers were reported in southwestern Yunnan.

