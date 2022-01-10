Home>>
Bus converted into makeshift COVID-19 testing point in Zhengzhou
January 10, 2022
Local residents queue for throat swab COVID-19 testing in front of a bus in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhu Manjie)
The bus was converted into a COVID-19 testing point, making it easier for local residents to get tested as the fourth round of citywide COVID-19 testing kicked off in Zhengzhou on Sunday.
