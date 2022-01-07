We Are China

China's pandemic control and prevention measures are effective: Zhong Nanshan

(People's Daily App) 16:08, January 07, 2022

"China's current pandemic control and prevention measures are effective."

"It's not the right time to loosen the measures," said Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan.

Click the video to know more.

