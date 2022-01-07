Home>>
China's pandemic control and prevention measures are effective: Zhong Nanshan
(People's Daily App) 16:08, January 07, 2022
"China's current pandemic control and prevention measures are effective."
"It's not the right time to loosen the measures," said Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan.
Click the video to know more.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Central China's Zhengzhou reports 42 new COVID-19 local infections
- Xi'an health official apologizes to woman who lost baby waiting outside hospital
- Threat of major COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an under control: epidemiologist
- China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections
- Expats in Xi'an stay sanguine amid COVID-19 resurgence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.