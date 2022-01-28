Home>>
Taiwan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:41, January 28, 2022
TAIPEI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 27 of which are locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 44 are imported, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.
The number of local cases has surpassed 400 since the outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Taoyuan International Airport in early January, the agency added.
To date, Taiwan has reported 18,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,019 were local infections.
