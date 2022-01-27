Chinese Taipei athletes sign up for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 10:25, January 27, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Taipei delegation comprising 17 members has signed up for the Beijing Winter Olympics, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Among the athletes, four have qualified for competing in speed skating, alpine skiing, and luge during the Games and one comes in as a replacement athlete, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

It is hoped that athletes from across the Taiwan Strait will promote the Olympic spirit and excel in the competitions, Zhu said.

Five compatriots from Taiwan will participate in the torch relay, which is scheduled from Feb. 2 to 4, Zhu said, adding that over 30 Taiwan students studying in universities in Beijing have been engaged in voluntary work for the Games.

The spokesperson noted that musicians across the Strait will join hands in creating songs for the Winter Olympics, and Taiwan youth and students in various places will participate in different Winter Olympics-related events.

