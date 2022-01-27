Commentary: China confident in hosting successful Winter Olympics amid challenges

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- With nine days to go before the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is all set and capable of coping with various challenges, including the risk of COVID-19 and moves to politicize sports.

China's confidence in its ability to deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics comes from its meticulous preparation, and trust and support from the international community.

Despite multiple challenges, China has made thorough preparations. Advanced Winter Olympic venues and an intelligent Winter Olympic Village are ready. Professional volunteers, medical and security services are available.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from approximately 90 countries and regions will participate in the event, with the largest number of events and gold medals in the history of the Winter Olympics. Some countries have this year sent delegations to attend the Winter Olympics for the first time.

Following a series of test events over recent months, various support teams are equipped with extensive expertise and experience to ensure the hosting of successful competitions.

Closed-loop management for participants has seen strict COVID-19 measures taken to fend off possible infection risks, as the highly contagious Omicron variant is spreading across the world.

Facing the recent resurgence of local cases in Beijing, the municipal government has taken resolute actions to provide a solid guarantee for epidemic prevention inside and outside the closed loop.

China is capable of greatly reducing the risk of infection within a short timeframe and ensuring the health and safety of participants, relevant personnel and the Chinese people.

Despite the so-called diplomatic boycott of the event and other acts that politicize sports, China honors its promise to deliver a simple, safe and splendid Winter Olympics.

Championing the importance of "together," the Beijing Winter Olympics should be a stage for thousands of athletes from across the world to have their dreams come true, and for humanity as a whole to show solidarity and promote peace and friendship.

