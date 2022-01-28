Meddling in Taiwan will bring U.S., Japan greater suffering: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:22, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The more deeply the United States and Japan interfere in the Taiwan question the more acutely they will suffer, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the two countries' hyping of Taiwan-related matters and their claims that China is a threat and a destroyer of the rule-based international order.

Wu said China has expressed strong dissatisfaction with and firm opposition to the gross interference by the United States and Japan in China's internal affairs and the fabrication of disinformation to discredit China, and has lodged solemn representations with relevant countries.

The moves by the two countries have abetted the "Taiwan independence" attempts of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority, and have brought about the gravest threat to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, the spokesperson said.

He reaffirmed the resolve of the Chinese People's Liberation Army to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The only rule that the world follows is the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wu said, adding that the two countries are not qualified to point fingers at China on this matter.

The so-called "China threat" is just a lie that is repeated, Wu said.

"It is the United States and Japan who have been stepping up targeted and provocative military actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea," he added.

