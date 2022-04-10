Steel structure construction of Beijing Workers' Stadium completed

Xinhua) 13:10, April 10, 2022

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Workers Stadium has completed the steel structure construction on the weekend as the historical sports complex is undergoing a protective renovation, according to Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office.

Li Xiajie from Beijing Construction Engineering Group, deputy manager of the renovation project, told reporters that the canopy structure, which makes the venue like a bowl, took a total steel consumption of about 16400 tons.

The canopy, with the functions of shading, lighting, water supply and drainage, snow melting, photovoltaic power generation, sound absorption and noise reduction, can greatly improve the hospitality of the venue.

Also, the slope of the stand was increased which means that the audience has a wider field of vision and a more focused sight.

Beijing Workers' Stadium adopts the anchor grass system used by most of the European football clubs, and a maintenance system, composed of multiple structural layers such as rapid drainage, automatic sprinkler irrigation, low-temperature heating and vacuum ventilation, is also built under the turf.

The renovation project is planned to be fully completed by the end of 2022 and will undertake the opening and closing ceremony, as well as the final of the AFC Asian Cup in 2023.

