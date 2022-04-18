Track-laying completed on the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge

(People's Daily App) 16:59, April 18, 2022

Workers finished laying down railway tracks on the Meizhou Bay cross-sea bridge on Friday. The 14.7 kilometer-long bridge with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour is part of China's first cross-sea high-speed railway, the Fuzhou-Xiamen line, which is expected to go into operation in 2022. Upon completion, the travel time between the two cities will be splashed within one hour.

(Produced by Fei Fan and Fan Jingyi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)