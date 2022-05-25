Girder of swivel bridge along Nanning-Yulin railway rotates 57 degrees
Technicians work at the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 57 degrees on Tuesday to its targeted position. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
A technician works at the construction site of a swivel bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 57 degrees on Tuesday to its targeted position. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo shows the girder of a swivel bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway rotating to its targeted position in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 57 degrees on Tuesday to its targeted position. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo shows the girder of a swivel bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway after rotating to its targeted position in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 24, 2022. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 57 degrees on Tuesday to its targeted position. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
Aerial photo shows the girder of a swivel bridge along the Nanning-Yulin railway before rotating to its targeted position in Xingye County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 23, 2022. The girder of this swivel bridge rotated 57 degrees on Tuesday to its targeted position. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)
