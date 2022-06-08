Mount Wuyi in SE China, World Cultural and Natural Heritage site

Xinhua) 14:35, June 08, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 17, 2021 shows the scenery of Mount Wuyi in southeast China's Fujian Province.

Mount Wuyi, located in China's southeast province of Fujian, is a landscape of great beauty, in which the peaks and rocks of grotesque shapes are girded by clear streams and embraced by green trees and bamboo plants. Acting as a habitat for a large number of wildlife, it is of enormous importance for biodiversity conservation.

There are a series of exceptional archaeological sites at Mount Wuyi, including the remains of ancient Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD) and a number of temples and ancient Confucian academies.

With its natural and cultural values well interconnected, Mount Wuyi was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List in 1999. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

