Underwater Great Wall emerges

Ecns.cn) 13:28, June 07, 2022

Magnificent scenery of the underwater Great Wall enveloped in clouds in the Panjiakou reservoir, Kuancheng Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Jiulong Zhu Jianjun)

A section of the underwater Great Wall emerged recently due to the dropped water level. The section, built in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), had been submerged after Panjiakou reservoir was completed.

