We Are China

Blossoms of alpine azalea seen at Giant Panda National Park in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 17:01, June 06, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 5, 2022 shows blossoms of alpine azalea at Giant Panda National Park in Longmen Mountains in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)