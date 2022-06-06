Beautiful scenery of Mount Taishan, E China

Xinhua) 16:01, June 06, 2022

Photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the scenery of Mount Taishan in east China's Shandong Province.

A large and impressive rock mass rising to over 1,500 meters, where graceful bridges, gateways or pavilions contrast with pine forests or rocky cliffs, Mount Taishan is considered one of China's most beautiful scenic spots and a symbolization of ancient Chinese civilizations and beliefs.

Located in the eastern province of Shandong, Mount Taishan is home to more than 18,000 ancient and precious trees, as well as over 300 species of wild birds. As a famous sacred mountain of China, it has also been a place of worship and royal ceremonies in ancient times.

With its natural and cultural values well interconnected, Mount Taishan was listed as the first World Cultural and Natural Heritage site of China by UNESCO in 1987.

The humanistic and ecological environment of Taishan has been well preserved through ancient times. The age-old geological relics, ancient architectural ensembles, stone tablets and inscriptions, and ancient and rare trees all have been carefully protected and maintained. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

