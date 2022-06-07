Time-lapse video captures Beijing in summer

(People's Daily App) 13:33, June 07, 2022

Time to slow down and get ready for a visual tour to explore Beijing in summer by watching clouds scud across the sky in this 60-second time-lapse video!

(Text by Lou Qingqing; Edited by Huang Jingjing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)