Time-lapse video captures Beijing in summer
(People's Daily App) 13:33, June 07, 2022
Time to slow down and get ready for a visual tour to explore Beijing in summer by watching clouds scud across the sky in this 60-second time-lapse video!
(Text by Lou Qingqing; Edited by Huang Jingjing)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
